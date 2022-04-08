KeyCorp Weighs in on The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,200,000 after buying an additional 168,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,972 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 809,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,435,000 after purchasing an additional 106,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 621,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.