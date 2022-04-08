KeyCorp Boosts Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target to $21.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.

TALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Talos Energy stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after buying an additional 1,859,998 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter worth $12,889,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,760,000 after acquiring an additional 767,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,912,000 after acquiring an additional 629,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

