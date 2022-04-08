Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Up 5.7%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.64 and last traded at $66.64. 3,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 141,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KROS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.62. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $477,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $898,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 7,907.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,445,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 139,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

