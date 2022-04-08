Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMT. TheStreet cut shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Kennametal stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.98.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

