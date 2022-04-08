KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Get KemPharm alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KMPH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 29.86%. Research analysts expect that KemPharm will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 276,104 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KemPharm by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in KemPharm by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.