Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) to Outperform

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s current price.

PJT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

