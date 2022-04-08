KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.81

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.81 and traded as low as $69.57. KBC Group shares last traded at $69.57, with a volume of 388 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.81.
KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)
