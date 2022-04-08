Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.88 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04). 1,190,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,264,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.70 million and a P/E ratio of -9.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.85.

Get Kavango Resources alerts:

In other Kavango Resources news, insider Michael Moles acquired 99,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,988.55 ($6,542.36).

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, silver, and rare earth deposits. Its projects include the Kalahari Suture Zone project that consists of 12 prospecting licenses, which covers an area of 7,554 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; the kalahari copper belt project, which comprise of 4 prospecting licenses covering an area of 2,385 square kilometers situated in Botswana; and the Ditau project consists of 2 prospecting licenses that covers an area of 1,386 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kavango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kavango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.