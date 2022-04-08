Karura (KAR) Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Karura (KAR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Karura coin can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00003702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a market capitalization of $46.37 million and $2.24 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Karura has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.36 or 0.07500025 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,625.88 or 0.99500951 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

