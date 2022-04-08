KARMA (KARMA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $78.00

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $78.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001612 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00046260 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.36 or 0.00246281 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.