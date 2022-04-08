KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KALV. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $367.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.80.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,504,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 87,978 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 138,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 30,136 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

