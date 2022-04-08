Kairos Acquisition (NASDAQ:KAIR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 5,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 16,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kairos Acquisition by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kairos Acquisition by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kairos Acquisition by 2.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Kairos Acquisition by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.