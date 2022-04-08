K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.71.

KNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

KNT traded up C$0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 315,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,923. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 69.12. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$9.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.39.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

