Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (JET) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,840 ($63.48) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($102.30) to GBX 4,980 ($65.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,955.55 ($104.34).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

LON JET opened at GBX 2,824 ($37.04) on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 2,120 ($27.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,097 ($106.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a PE ratio of -6.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,890.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,114.43.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.