Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JBAXY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

JBAXY stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

