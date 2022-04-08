Judith M. Obrien Sells 2,839 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $174,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CIEN opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

