JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Price Target to $4.00

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

HMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

HMY opened at $4.73 on Monday. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 36.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 77,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.