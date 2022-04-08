JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FRLOF remained flat at $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday.

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

