JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.
OTCMKTS:FRLOF remained flat at $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday.
About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (Get Rating)
