JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Darktrace (LON:DARK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a GBX 400 ($5.25) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 473 ($6.20) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Darktrace stock opened at GBX 424.50 ($5.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.28. Darktrace has a 1 year low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,003 ($13.15). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 421.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 520.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37.

In related news, insider Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.89), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,885,245.90).

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

