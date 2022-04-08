JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Price Target to €64.00

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($76.92) to €64.00 ($70.33) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($71.43) to €59.00 ($64.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oddo Bhf raised Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €63.00 ($69.23) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($73.63) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.45. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

