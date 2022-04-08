JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Target Price to €4.00

Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.50 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.40) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Gestamp Automoción from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Gestamp Automoción alerts:

Shares of GMPUF remained flat at $$5.45 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45. Gestamp Automoción has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Gestamp AutomociÃ³n, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, including large components and assembly parts, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gestamp Automoción Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gestamp Automoción and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.