JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.20

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as €34.20 ($37.58) and last traded at €34.90 ($38.35), with a volume of 16465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €34.50 ($37.91).

JST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Monday, March 28th.

The company has a market cap of $520.01 million and a PE ratio of 11.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is €41.14 and its 200 day moving average is €46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

