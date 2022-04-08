Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.3% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,575. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.13. The company has a market capitalization of $480.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $182.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

