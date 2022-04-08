Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $9,479,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

NYSE:JCI opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

