Joanna Coles Sells 905 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,798,000 after buying an additional 1,318,416 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth $25,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Sonos by 65.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 2.1% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 275,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

