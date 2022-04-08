Jim Shears Sells 3,950 Shares of Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Stock

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating) insider Jim Shears sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.01), for a total transaction of £15,089 ($19,788.85).

LON:TND opened at GBX 390 ($5.11) on Friday. Tandem Group plc has a one year low of GBX 373 ($4.89) and a one year high of GBX 725 ($9.51). The company has a market cap of £20.65 million and a P/E ratio of 5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 503.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 560.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Tandem Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 6.57 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $3.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Tandem Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.