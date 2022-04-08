Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Carrefour SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Carrefour in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.68) to €18.80 ($20.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.53) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.09) to €19.70 ($21.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrefour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $4.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

Carrefour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.