Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

NYSE BUD opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,899 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 38,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

