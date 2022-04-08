Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 2,600 Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,375 ($31.15) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.73) to GBX 2,551 ($33.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.46) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,570 ($33.70) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,580.22 ($33.84).

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,116 ($27.75) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,997.29. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,142 ($28.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £159.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.75), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,083,278.69).

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.