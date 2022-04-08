Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Topcon Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Topcon in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TOPCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Topcon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

TOPCF stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Topcon has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

