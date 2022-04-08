Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nikon Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nikon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Shares of Nikon stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Nikon has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.
Nikon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.
