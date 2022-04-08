Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.02.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.94.

Humana stock opened at $457.60 on Friday. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

