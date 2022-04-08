Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €81.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($89.01) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($74.18) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($80.22) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cancom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.79 ($78.89).

Shares of COK opened at €54.95 ($60.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.67. Cancom has a twelve month low of €45.65 ($50.16) and a twelve month high of €64.82 ($71.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.63.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

