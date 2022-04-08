Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 28,283 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 28,283 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.77% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49,413 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 29,917 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 130,034 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,076 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.