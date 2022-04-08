Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,724 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,146 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in NetApp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

