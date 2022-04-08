Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNN. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNN stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.05) to GBX 1,442 ($18.91) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

