Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60.

