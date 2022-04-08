Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 6,888 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.23% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $22.21 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $854.40 million, a PE ratio of -185.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,250.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

