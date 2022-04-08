Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 526 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after buying an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,882,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.21 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on R shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

