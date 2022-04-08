Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 103 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $192.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.61. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.51%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

