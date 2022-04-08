Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,368 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 110.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 34,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.28. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

