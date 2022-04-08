James Turner Sells 13,822 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.78), for a total transaction of £155,773.94 ($204,293.69).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,085 ($14.23) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,134.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,287.40. The firm has a market cap of £29.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of GBX 976 ($12.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.96).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.33) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.33) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays set a GBX 1,665 ($21.84) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.93) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,700 ($22.30).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

