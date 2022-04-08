James D. Dondero Acquires 10,500 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero acquired 10,500 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 168,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 16.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 15.11. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 11.38 and a 52-week high of 16.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

