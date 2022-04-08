Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datto were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Datto by 18.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Datto by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Datto by 14.7% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $126,466.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,757 shares of company stock worth $6,565,178. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

MSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

