Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,575. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $182.95. The stock has a market cap of $475.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

