Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Alector worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALEC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. Analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

