Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $975,000 in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

In related news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 301,672 shares of company stock worth $51,997,969 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock opened at $174.79 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

