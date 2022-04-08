Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

