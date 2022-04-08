Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $787,000 Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLTR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after buying an additional 142,227 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

GLTR stock opened at $95.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.54. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $107.47.

