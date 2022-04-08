Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Danaher by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 865,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,734,000 after buying an additional 315,103 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 26,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,098,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR stock opened at $299.66 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.72 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

